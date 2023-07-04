Generative AI Use to Start in Selected Schools in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Generative artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT will be introduced on a trial basis at a handful of Japanese schools considered well-prepared to cope with various risks, education ministry guidelines said Tuesday.

In the guidelines on the use of generative AI tools at elementary to high schools, the ministry said that it is appropriate to limit the use for the time being in order to minimize risks such as the exposure of personal information and spreading of false information.

The ministry plans to conduct detailed reviews of the results of the use of generative AI tools at the selected schools, including confirmed benefits and problems. The target schools will be chosen by autumn.

The guidelines give examples of appropriate and inappropriate use of generative AI tools at schools.

It is inappropriate to submit or enter a work generated entirely by an AI tool for a contest or allow students to use such tools in regular school examinations and short tests.

