Up to 1.3 T. Yen in Leftover Budget Available for Defense Spending Boost

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will be able to use up to around 1.3 trillion yen in surplus funds in the fiscal 2022 budget for the proposed increase in the country’s defense spending, a Finance Ministry official said.

The far larger-than-estimated leftover cash available for the defense spending boost may fuel calls within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party for pushing back tax increases under consideration, pundits said.

In the year that ended in March, general-account tax revenues are estimated to have totaled a record 71,137.4 billion yen, resulting in a budget surplus of 2,629.4 billion yen, up 1.9-fold from fiscal 2021.

At least half of the surplus must be used to redeem government bonds, as required by the public finance law, but how to use the rest is up to the government.

Although the ministry has estimated that about 700 billion yen out of leftover funds can be put up for national defense programs each year, “the unexpected surplus increase in fiscal 2022 makes it possible to allocate some 1.3 trillion yen” for the current year, a senior ministry official said.

