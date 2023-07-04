IAEA Report Confirms Safety of Fukushima Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--The International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday released a report concluding that Japan's plan to release treated water into the sea from the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant meets international safety standards.

The report said the Fukushima water release plan by the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. is "consistent with relevant international safety standards" and that the discharge "will have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment."

After receiving the report from IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on the day, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan will respond in good faith.

Kishida will make a final decision on when to start releasing the treated water.

The government and TEPCO, the operator of the plant, where the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami triggered a triple reactor meltdown accident, have said they plan to start releasing the treated water around this summer.

