CDP to Submit Bill to Postpone Abolition of Health Insurance Cards

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed at a party meeting on Tuesday to submit a bill to postpone the government's plan to abolish health insurance cards in autumn next year after integrating them into My Number personal identification cards.

The move comes as the government faces a series of problems with My Number cards.

At the party meeting, many participants criticized the government's plan, arguing that the abolition of health insurance cards would be inconvenient for both patients and medical institutions, and that there is a chorus of anxiety and opposition among nursing care workers.

"Public trust is the top priority," CDP policy chief Akira Nagatsuma said.

The CDP plans to submit the bill during an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, expected to be convened this autumn.

