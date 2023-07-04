Rakuten Securities Holdings Applies for TSE Listing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Securities Holdings Inc. on Tuesday applied for listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, aiming to strengthen its management foundation, expand its customer base and diversify its services, mainly at Rakuten Securities Co., its online brokerage unit.

The move comes as Rakuten Group Inc., the parent of Rakuten Securities Holdings, has been suffering large losses, weighed down by investments in base stations in its mobile phone business. In January-March 2023, its net loss came to 82.5 billion yen.

As part of its efforts to improve its financial base, the group took its Rakuten Bank unit public in April and implemented a capital increase of 300 billion yen in May.

It remains to be seen when and on which TSE section Rakuten Securities Holdings will be listed.

Rakuten Securities had more than 9 million customer accounts as of April, catching up with leading Japanese online brokerage firm SBI Securities Co.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]