Japan Govt Tightens Info Security Standards

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government revised its unified information security standards on Tuesday, requiring government agencies to thoroughly implement measures against information leaks when outsourcing computer system maintenance and other work to private contractors.

The revised standards call for measures such as restricting access to confidential information and monitoring log information.

In response to the spread of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, the standards demand that government officials use not just passwords but also biometrics and other authentication methods to log into government systems.

The government also adopted a cybersecurity plan for fiscal 2023, emphasizing the importance of boosting trust in technology by providing security, so that the use of new technologies, apparently including generative artificial intelligence, will contribute to the development of social and economic activities.

