Fukushima Water Release's Impact on Environment Negligible: IAEA Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--The environmental impact of the planned release into the sea of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant will be negligible, International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said Tuesday.

The plan "is in conformity with the agreed international standards" and it would have a "negligible impact on the environment," Grossi told a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo.

Grossi said a comprehensive safety assessment report on the plan that was published by the IAEA the same day is "the result of a dedicated work for more than two years."

The report "adequately answers all the scientific aspects related to" the water release from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant, which suffered a triple meltdown on the heels of a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami on March 11, 2011, he said. "I hope this is a satisfactory approach for now."

Grossi also noted that he is aware of the opposition to the plan from fishery operators and neighboring countries and that his "job is to do an honest work of being available and answer all the questions" they have.

