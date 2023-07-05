JICA to Provide 60 B. Yen in Loans to Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Hanoi, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japan International Cooperation Agency has agreed to provide Vietnam with 60,983 million yen in low-interest loans, including 50 billion yen to cut the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JICA's loan agreements with the Vietnamese government, announced Tuesday, are based on a document signed by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Vietnamese Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May.

The loans also include 6,244 million yen to improve public transport infrastructure in the southern province of Binh Duong and 4,739 million yen to enhance agricultural development infrastructure in the central highland province of Lam Dong.

