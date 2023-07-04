Japan, EU Sign MOU on Semiconductor Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Japan and the European Union in the semiconductor field.

The MOU includes the establishment of a mechanism to share information quickly to prevent supply chain disruptions in the event of natural disasters and other developments.

Semiconductors are indispensable for automobiles, electronic devices and other goods, and any disruption in semiconductor supply chains could have a major impact on the production of these products.

The MOU also stipulates that Japan and the EU will cooperate closely on research and development of next-generation semiconductors and hold regular meetings.

The two sides will also exchange views on the development of human resources in the semiconductor field.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]