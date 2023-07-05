Number of Child-Raising Families Falls below 10 M. in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan had 9.91 million households with any child under 18 last year, falling below 10 million for the first time since the statistics began in 1986, a government survey has shown.

Meanwhile, single-person households accounted for 32.9 pct of the country's total households, hitting a record high, according to the results of the latest national survey of living conditions released by the welfare ministry Tuesday.

"The results undoubtedly stemmed from the country's declining birthrate and aging population," a ministry official said.

Of the households with any child, 49.3 pct had only one child, while those who had two children and three or more kids accounted for 38.0 pct and 12.7 pct, respectively.

The survey also showed that the second-most common type of household was elderly households, which accounted for 31.2 pct of the total. The type represents households that have only people aged 65 or older and families made up of any such elderly person and any unmarried person under 18.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]