Japan Parties Searching for Solution to Campaign Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling and opposition parties are still trying to find the best way to ensure safety during election campaigns, a year after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot during a stump speech.

The parties face the dilemma because focusing on security will mean that politicians can no longer be as close to voters as before.

Over the past year, the parties have been working together with police to beef up security related to political activities. This intensified after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had an explosive device thrown at him during a campaign event in April this year.

"What matters most is that we strike a balance between security and our engagement with voters," Hiroshige Seko, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's secretary-general in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country's parliament, told a press conference Tuesday.

A National Police Agency report said that the fatal attack on Abe in the western city of Nara on July 8 last year could not be prevented due to a flaw in protecting him from behind, which reflected inadequacies in the security plans of the Nara prefectural police.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]