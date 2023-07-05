Japanese-Dedicated Generative AI Model Developed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--An institute affiliated with Japan’s communications ministry has developed an artificial intelligence model dedicated to Japanese language that generates sentences and images.

The generative AI model developed by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, or NICT, was announced by communications minister Takeaki Matsumoto at a symposium hosted by the University of Tokyo on Tuesday.

NICT developed the generative AI model in about four months by making it learn from Japanese websites.

The institute is working to improve the performance of the model, while planning to promote joint research with private companies and research institutes to support generative AI development in Japan.

The number of parameters used for generative AI, a measure of AI performance, is 40 billion for the NICT-developed model, less than a quarter of OpenAI’s GPT3, which was released in 2020. NICT is now training its model with 179 billion parameters, equivalent to the GPT3 level.

