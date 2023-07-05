Honda to Sell Subsidiary in Latest Move Away from Engines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Honda Motor Co. has announced a plan to sell a consolidated subsidiary manufacturing automotive parts in its latest move away from engines.

Honda on Tuesday said that it will make Yachiyo Industry Co. a wholly-owned subsidiary through a tender offer to sell it to a group company of Indian auto parts maker Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.

Honda is working toward its target of having all its new vehicles sold either be electric or fuel cell vehicles by 2040.

In view of the moves, Yachiyo reached a decision that it needs to find new sales channels in order to expand its mainstay fuel tank business and other operations.

Honda aims to launch the tender offer for Yachiyo around October. If the attempt succeeds, Yachiyo will be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Standard section.

