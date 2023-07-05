Ex-Tokyo Games Official Pleads Guilty to Bid-Rigging

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Yasuo Mori, a former official of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, pleaded guilty to rigging bids linked to the 2021 Games in the first hearing of his trial Wednesday.

Besides the 56-year-old Mori, six companies, including advertising agencies Dentsu Group Inc., Hakuhodo Inc. and Tokyu Agency Inc., and six individuals have been indicted for violating the antimonopoly law. Mori's trial was the first to begin.

According to the indictment, Mori and the other six people colluded between February and July 2018 to prearrange winners of bids and contracts for planning Games-related test events or managing venues during real competitions.

In the hearing at Tokyo District Court, the prosecution said although the organizing committee had planned to pick winners through competition, Mori continued to prearrange winners in his desire to take the leading role in achieving successful Games and maintain his status and honor.

According to informed sources, Mori predetermined winners by sounding out candidate companies, acting together with Koji Henmi, 55, who was assistant head of the sports department of Dentsu Inc., a Dentsu Group unit.

