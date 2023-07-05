Japan Digital Min. Kono Apologizes for My Number Card Problems

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese digital minister Taro Kono apologized Wednesday for a string of problems related to the My Number personal identification card system.

"I'm very sorry for causing the public worry," Kono said during out-of-session deliberations at a special House of Representatives committee.

"The government will make all-out efforts to carry out an overhaul (of the system) with a sense of speed," he noted.

Meanwhile, Akira Nagatsuma, policy chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, strongly demanded that the government reconsider its plan to scrap current health insurance certificates in autumn 2024 and integrate their functions into My Number cards.

The government's way of proceeding with the plan is "fast and sloppy," Nagatsuma criticized.

