Japan Ruling Bloc Eyes Defense Equipment Exports to Invaded Nations

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Working-level officials of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, in a report compiled Wednesday, proposed allowing Japan to export defense equipment to countries suffering invasions committed in violation of international law, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The report, submitted to the two parties' policy chiefs, was based on working-level discussions on the planned easing of the guidelines for implementing Japan's three principles regarding transfers of defense equipment and technologies to other countries.

Under its current guidelines, Japan can export defense equipment related to any of the five categories of rescue, transportation, vigilance, surveillance and minesweeping only to countries that cooperate with Japan on security.

The ruling party officials said in the report that support for invaded countries should be included in the preamble of the cabinet-approved document setting out the three principles.

The report also mentioned that a majority of participants in the two parties' working-level discussions approved transfers to third countries of equipment that Japan developed and produced jointly with other countries, with a view to Japan's plan to develop next-generation fighter jets jointly with Britain and Italy.

