Nagano-Made Sake Wins International Competition

Newsfrom Japan

London, July 5 (Jiji Press)--A "junmai ginjo" sake brand of Yukawa Sake Brewery in the village of Kiso, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, has been chosen as this year's "Champion Sake" of the International Wine Challenge, one of the world's largest wine-tasting competitions.

The results of the competition were announced in London on Tuesday.

The award-winning 16th Kurouemon Junmai Ginjo Miyamanishiki, made from local sake-brewing rice Miyamanishiki and headwaters of the Kiso River, is "a versatile, classic sake with high acidity," the organizer of the event commented. The sake is "softly textured and will make a great food companion," the organizer also said.

"What we have been doing was objectively assessed," Naoko Yugawa, president of the sake brewery said. "We were able to gain confidence to continue with our way of making sake."

It was the second time for Nagano-made sake to receive the Champion Sake award, following the first in 2021.

