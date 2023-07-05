Ransomware Infection Disrupts Container Logistics at Nagoya Port

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The container terminal system at the Port of Nagoya in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi has been infected with ransomware, disrupting work to move containers in and out of the port, the Nagoya Harbor Transportation Association said Wednesday.

An official of the association found a letter Tuesday morning demanding money to restore the system, while the system glitch occurred around 6:30 a.m. that day.

The Aichi prefectural police department believes that the case may have been a cyberattack.

The association aims to fix the system by around 6 p.m. Wednesday and resume work to move containers in and out of the port on Thursday morning.

The Nagoya port, which handles automobiles and other goods, is one of Japan's largest trade hubs, and leading automaker Toyota Motor Corp. is headquartered in the nearby city of Toyota.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]