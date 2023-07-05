Kishida to Brief S. Korea's Yoon on Fukushima Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol next week to directly explain the planned release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the ocean, it was learned Wednesday.

Arrangements are being made for the two leaders to hold talks on the sidelines of the NATO summit to be held in Lithuania for two days from Tuesday, according to government sources.

The possible Kishida-Yoon talks come after the International Atomic Energy Agency released a report Tuesday this week confirming the safety of the water release plan.

