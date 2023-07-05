Fukushima Water Release System May Pass Preuse Checks Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said Wednesday it is expected to issue a certificate of approval as early as Friday for a system to release into the sea treated water from the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The plan was reported to NRA commissioners at their regular meeting the same day.

With the approval to be given based on the results of the NRA's preuse checks, all preparations for the equipment necessary for the water release will be completed.

In a report released Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the planned water release is "consistent with relevant international safety standards."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make a final decision on when to start discharging the diluted treated water from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant, the site of the March 2011 triple reactor meltdown.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]