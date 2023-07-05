Ex-Lower House Speaker Tells Chinese Premier of Detention Concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Yohei Kono, former speaker of Japan's House of Representatives, told Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday about concerns in Japan over Japanese nationals detained in China.

A Kono-led delegation from the Association for the Promotion of International Trade, a Japanese organization promoting economic ties with China, met with Li for about 70 minutes at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Apparently referring to China's revised anti-espionage law, which took effect on Saturday, Kono asked the Chinese premier not to lower the motivation of people who want economic exchanges with China.

In response, Li said only that it was a candid and objective opinion.

During a meeting with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao the previous day, Kono mentioned concerns about the anti-espionage law among Japanese expatriates in China, and asked the Chinese side to dispel such concerns, according to informed sources.

