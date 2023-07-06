4 Prefectures Use Generative AI at Full Scale: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Four of Japan’s 47 prefectures have fully introduced generative artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT, a Jiji Press survey has shown.

The four--Fukushima, Ibaraki, Gunma and Niigata--have started using generative AI for operations at full scale, while 10 others--Tochigi, Chiba, Kanagawa, Toyama, Nagano, Shizuoka, Hyogo, Yamaguchi, Kochi and Saga--have introduced such tools on a trial basis.

Ibaraki is unique as it utilizes OpenAI’s ChatGPT for its publicity activities. Other prefectures that have introduced AI tools use them mostly for clerical work.

In the survey, Jiji Press sent a questionnaire June 1 and received answers from all 47 prefectures by June 22.

The survey also showed that 33 prefectures are considering whether to use generative AI for their operations or how to use it. No prefectures said they have no plans to use generative AI.

