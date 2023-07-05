Kishida Meets with Soga, Ex-Abductee to N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Hitomi Soga, a former Japanese abductee to North Korea, on Wednesday and expressed his eagerness to launch high-level talks with North Korea to realize an early summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"It is regrettable that many (Japanese abductees) have not returned home," Kishida said during the meeting at the prime minister's office. "As the abductees and their families are getting older, the abduction issue is a human rights issue that cannot be ignored even for a second due to time constraints."

It was the first meeting between a sitting Japanese prime minister and Soga since then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with her in July 2018.

Soga, 64, told Kishida that she wanted the prime minister to realize a Japan-North Korea summit as soon as possible and bring back all the remaining abduction victims, adding that Kishida is the one who can do it.

"The abduction issue is the most important issue for my administration, and I will take the lead," Kishida replied.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]