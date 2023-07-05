Seibu Railway Unveils Clear-Screen Translation System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Seibu Railway Co. on Wednesday unveiled a system that automatically translates spoken words and displays the translated words on a transparent screen.

The system is designed to help the railway operator respond smoothly to a sharp rebound in the number of foreign visitors to Japan after a slump during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system was developed by major printing company Toppan Inc. The transparent screen allows speakers to talk while seeing each other’s faces.

Seibu Railway will test the system from Monday, with the aim of fully introducing it around this autumn.

At Seibu Shinjuku Station in Tokyo on Wednesday, a Seibu Railway employee posing as a foreign visitor asked a station worker behind the transparent screen in English where to buy a ticket, and Japanese translations were displayed on the station worker’s side of the screen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]