Japan Average Pump Price Highest in Year

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Retail prices of regular gasoline in Japan averaged 172.5 yen per liter as of Monday, marking the highest level in about a year, according to the industry ministry.

The average pump price rose for the seventh straight week, up 1.5 yen from a week before, to reach the highest since July 11 last year, the ministry said Wednesday.

The average price increased in all of Japan's 47 prefectures except the western prefecture of Kochi, where it remained unchanged. The highest average was 182.2 yen in the central prefecture of Nagano.

Government subsidies given to oil wholesalers to curb price increases had the effect of pushing down the nationwide average by 9.4 yen. The government will increase the subsidies from Thursday to lower the average by 10.1 yen, following the recent rise in crude oil prices.

Yen-denominated crude oil prices have been rising slowly since June, when the government began reducing its subsidy rates in stages. This has led to growing upward pressure on pump prices.

