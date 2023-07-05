56 IPOs in Japan in Jan.-June amid Bullish Stock Market

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The number of initial public offerings in Japan in January-June rose by eight from a year before to 56, the second highest first-half total in about 10 years after 59 in 2021, Japan Exchange Group Inc., or JPX, said Wednesday.

The active stock listings apparently reflected an improvement in the financing environment owing to the bullish Japanese stock market.

Last year, some companies delayed their listings as uncertainties over the course of the global economy grew due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and monetary tightening by U.S. and European central banks.

This year, the number of IPOs is expected to continue growing as Japanese stocks are seen remaining on a firm note.

The annual number of IPOs "could top 100 if the environment does not change drastically," a JPX official said.

