IAEA Head Inspects Facility to Release Fukushima Plant Water

Fukushima, July 6 (Jiji Press)--International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi has inspected Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s facility to discharge treated water from its meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

At the power plant straddling the Fukushima Prefecture towns of Okuma and Futaba, Grossi on Wednesday inspected pipes and tanks of the facility that are used to dilute the treated water, which still includes tritium, a radioactive substance, even after purification treatment, before the water is released into the sea.

The head of the U.N. body was briefed on the facility and its equipment by TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa. Grossi visited the Fukushima No. 1 plant last year, but it was the first time for him to inspect the completed facility.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, he said that the IAEA has established an office to station its staff within the compound of the nuclear plant. He also stressed the importance of continuing explanations to win the trust of the public.

Earlier in the day, Grossi attended a meeting of a local group on the decommissioning of the TEPCO plant's damaged reactors and the ever-increasing radioactive wastewater that was held in Iwaki, also in the northeastern Japan prefecture.

