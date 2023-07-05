SBI, Taiwan's PSMC Team Up to Build Chip Plant in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese online financial group SBI Holdings Inc. said Wednesday that it will work with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. to set up a chip factory in Japan to meet further growth in semiconductor demand, including for chips for electric vehicles.

SBI and the Taiwanese semiconductor giant have reached an agreement to establish a fifty-fifty joint venture to prepare for the semiconductor business in Japan.

The two plan to focus on the production of semiconductors for automobiles and industrial equipment. While SBI will be in charge of negotiating with the Japanese government for subsidies and raising funds, PSMC will offer chip manufacturing know-how and send experts.

"In selecting the plant site, we'll consider the conditions of power and industrial water supply, as well as the support of local governments," SBI Chairman and President Yoshitaka Kitao told a press conference in Tokyo.

PSMC Chairman Frank Huang said in a statement that his company will, through cooperation with SBI, "participate in the revitalization of Japan's semiconductor supply chain."

