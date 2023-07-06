Victims Remembered 5 Years after Western Japan Rain Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Kurashiki/Hiroshima, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Memorial ceremonies were held on Thursday for over 300 lives lost in a deadly rain disaster that mainly hit western Japan in 2018.

Thursday marked the fifth anniversary of the first in a series of special heavy rain warnings that were issued in the torrential rains.

Around 210 bereaved family members, local residents and others attended a ceremony held in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, where 75 people died as a result of the disaster.

"Our reconstruction efforts have been going along smoothly thanks to the hard work of those affected in the disaster and efforts by relevant organizations," Okayama Governor Ryuta Ibaragi said, voicing resolve to create a prefecture resilient to disasters.

Kozo Mimaru, 63, who lost his 85-year-old mother, said, "I deeply regret not having urged her to evacuate sooner."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]