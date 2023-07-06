2 Dead after Bridge Structure Falls in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Two workers died and six others were injured after a bridge structure fell at a road construction site in the central Japan city of Shizuoka early Thursday morning, police said.

Of the six workers, two were apparently seriously injured, but their injuries are not life-threatening, the Shizuoka prefectural police said.

About 20 people were working at the construction site on the Seishin Bypass of National Route 1 when the steel bridge structure spanning about 65 meters long and weighing about 140 tons collapsed, the police said.

Work to raise a 2.4-kilometer section of the bypass began in 2016, according to the transport ministry's Shizuoka National Highway Office. The raised section is scheduled to partially open around spring 2026.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]