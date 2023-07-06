Container Transfer Resumed at Ransomware-Hit Nagoya Port

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, July 6 (Jiji Press)--The transfer of containers at the Port of Nagoya in central Japan was resumed on Thursday after being disrupted by a ransomware infection of the port's container terminal system, the Nagoya Harbor Transportation Association said.

Toyota Motor Corp., headquartered in the nearby city of Toyota, is still unable to conduct container loading work and will suspend operations at a factory for packaging components for imports on Friday.

"We don't expect any immediate impact on overseas vehicle plants," a Toyota spokesperson said. The company has not seen any impact from the port system glitch on its domestic production of finished vehicles.

The container terminal system was restored around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, two days after the ransomware caused the glitch around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

On Thursday, trucks loaded with containers formed a long line at the Tobishima wharf of the port.

