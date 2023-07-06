SoftBank Faces Administrative Guidance over Smartphone Discount

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s communications ministry on Thursday issued an administrative guidance to SoftBank Corp. for its online sale of smartphones discounted inappropriately in violation of the telecommunications business law.

In the letter of instruction, the ministry urged the major mobile carrier to abide by the law and implement measures to prevent a reoccurrence steadily.

According to the ministry, 3,020 cases of inappropriate sale by SoftBank were confirmed from Nov. 24 last year to April 11.

