Japan, S. Korea Leaders May Discuss Fukushima Water Release

Seoul, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and South Korean leaders may discuss Japan's plan to release treated water into the sea from the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant when they meet next week, South Korean presidential officials said Thursday.

The two countries are arranging a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the sidelines of a NATO summit set for Tuesday and Wednesday in Lithuania, the South Korean officials said.

Kishida is likely to explain the safety of the water discharge directly to Yoon as concerns about the plan are growing in South Korea.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report released Tuesday that the water discharge is "consistent with relevant international safety standards."

