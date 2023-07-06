Honda's N-Box Best-Selling Car in Japan in Jan.-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minivehicle was the best-selling new car in Japan in January-June, capturing the top spot for the second straight year on a first-half basis, industry data showed Thursday.

Sales of the N-Box rose 8.0 pct from a year before to 112,248 units, thanks to strong demand from family users, although its prices were raised in late April due to soaring material costs.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Yaris subcompact came second, with its sales growing 19.4 pct to 97,421 units, and Toyota's Corolla sedan came third, with 82,374 units, up 16.0 pct.

The data were released by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

The lineup of the top three models remained unchanged from a year before.

