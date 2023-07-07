Okinawa Gov. Tamaki Meets Top Official of China's Fujian

Newsfrom Japan

Fujian, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki visited China's Fujian Province on Thursday and met with the top official of the southern Chinese province.

Tamaki later told reporters that he and Zhou Zuyi, the Communist Party chief of Fujian, agreed to promote exchanges between the two sides.

According to the governor, Zhou referred to recent remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping about the Ryukyu Kingdom, which governed Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, from the 15th to the 19th centuries.

In response, Tamaki said that the two sides have a great responsibility to continue exchanges.

Tamaki's visit to China drew attention after the People's Daily newspaper, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, reported Xi's remarks that Fujian and Ryukyu have deep ties.

