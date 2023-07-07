Japan Eyes Law Revisions to Introduce Active Cyberdefense

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan is considering law amendments for introducing active cyberdefense to detect signs of possible cyberattacks and make proactive responses, government sources have said.

Aiming to submit related legislation to next year's regular session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, at the earliest, the government plans to set up a panel of experts this summer or later to identify problems that must be resolved, according to the sources.

The focus will be how to ensure consistency between such defense and the secrecy of communication guaranteed under the Constitution.

The concept of active cyberdefense includes countermeasures, such as disabling the server of a potential attacker, that are taken before a cyberattack occurs.

The government's National Security Strategy, revised in December 2022, states that the government "will be given the necessary authorities that allow it to penetrate and neutralize attacker's servers and others in advance to the extent possible."

