Japan Crown Prince, Princess Plan to Visit Vietnam in Sept.

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will make an official trip to Vietnam in September to commemorate the 50th anniversary this year of diplomatic relations between the two countries, informed sources said Thursday.

The couple is likely to stay in Hanoi and other places in the Southeast Asian country for about a week in total, the sources said.

This will be the Crown Prince's third official visit to a foreign country since his rise to first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, after trips to Poland and Finland in 2019 and to Britain for the coronation of King Charles III in May this year.

Previously, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito and his wife visited Vietnam in 1999.

Meanwhile, the Emperor and Empress Masako made their official trip there in 2009 as Crown Prince and Crown Princess and Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko in 2017 as Emperor and Empress.

