Hotels in Japan Facing Serious Labor Shortages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese hotel industry is struggling with serious labor shortages amid a rapid recovery in tourism demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, with concerns growing about the possibility that the sector will fail to meet the soaring demand.

The proportion of hotel operators facing labor shortages started surging in the second half of last year, according to a survey by credit research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd.

In April, 75.5 pct of surveyed hotel operators said they face shortages of regular employees while 78.0 pct said they lack part-time and other nonregular workers, according to the survey, which covered about 100 companies.

Hotel operators reduced their workforces during the pandemic. Now they face shortages of front desk, catering and cleaning staff in particular.

It is no longer possible to attract back workers who left the industry with the same wages and benefits that were offered to them before, a situation that is forcing hotels to limit reservations or reduce room availability.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]