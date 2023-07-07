NEC Develops Japanese-Language Generative AI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--NEC Corp. has developed a generative artificial intelligence model with high Japanese-language proficiency amid the global dominance of models trained in English.

This month, NEC will start AI services based on its own large language model, or LLM, the key technology for automatically creating sentences and other items, for business use in Japan, according to an announcement Thursday.

Its sales target is 50 billion yen for the next three years.

NEC's generative AI features lower server load and power consumption. It can be tailored according to customers' usage environments.

The company will provide AI services adjusted in line with customers' requests, such as on how strictly confidential information must be protected.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]