Truck Hits 3 Kids at Elementary School in Miyagi

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., July 6 (Jiji Press)--A truck hit and injured three children at an elementary school in the city of Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Thursday, local police said.

The three were taken to hospital for bruises and other injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police and fire officials.

Miyagi prefectural police arrested the driver, Akinori Onodera, 34, whose occupation is unknown, at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to informed sources, Onodera admitted that he drove the truck to hit children, and also suggested that he did so on purpose.

Onodera is suspected of driving the truck to hit two boys and a girl in the premises of the elementary school at around 3 p.m.

