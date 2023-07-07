Fukushima Water Release System Passes Preuse Checks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority on Friday issued a certificate showing that equipment and facilities for releasing treated water into the sea from the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant have passed its preuse checks.

The nuclear watchdog issued the certificate to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., which operates the plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, the site of the March 2011 triple reactor meltdown.

Now that the certificate has been issued, facility-related preparations are complete for the release of the treated water, which is close to filling up tanks placed around the nuclear plant to full capacity.

The government plans to dilute the water with seawater to reduce the concentration of tritium, which cannot be removed by purification equipment, to less than one-40th of Japanese safety standards before releasing it from a point in the Pacific Ocean about 1 kilometer off the plant.

On Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency issued a report concluding that the planned water release is "consistent with relevant international safety standards."

