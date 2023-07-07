U.S. FDA Gives Full Approval of Eisai's New Alzheimer's Drug

Newsfrom Japan

New York, July 6 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it has given full approval of a new Alzheimer's drug jointly developed by Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co. and U.S. biopharmaceutical company Biogen Inc.

In January, the FDA approved the use of Leqembi, whose generic name is lecanemab, for the first time in the world under the accelerated approval procedures. As this approval was something like a provisional license, the drug was not widely covered by public health insurance.

Recognizing the positive effects when the drug had been administered, an advisory panel under the FDA recommended the full approval of the drug last month.

Leqembi is believed to have the potential to change the way Alzheimer's disease is treated, as the drug helps delay symptoms by removing amyloid beta, a substance thought to cause Alzheimer's, from the brain.

Pharmaceutical approvals for the drug are being sought in Japan and Europe. The Japanese authorities are expected to approve it in September at the latest.

