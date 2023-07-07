Japan Govt to Inspect Digital Agency over My Number Mess

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Personal Information Protection Commission is considering conducting an on-site inspection of the Digital Agency over a series of problems involving the My Number personal identification cards, sources said Friday.

The government commission believes that the agency bears serious responsibility, especially for cases in which My Number identification numbers were wrongly linked with bank accounts of other people.

The inspection is expected take place this month at the earliest. Administrative guidance may be given to the agency.

The wrong linkage occurred mainly because My Number card holders who used devices at local government offices in their registration procedures failed to log out before others began using them.

The commission has pointed to the agency’s failure to take proper steps to reduce risks arising from the use of the devices.

