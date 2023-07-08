1 Year On, No Prospects for Abe Shooting Suspect's Trial to Begin

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, July 8 (Jiji Press)--While Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, there are still no prospects for the trial of the shooting suspect to begin.

The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, has been indicted on murder and other charges. But his trial is unlikely to begin this year, observers said.

According to the indictment and other sources, Yamagami allegedly murdered Abe by firing a homemade gun at him twice at close range on a street near Kintetsu Railway Co.'s Yamato-Saidaiji Station in the western city of Nara on July 8, 2022.

Abe, whose tenure as prime minister of eight years and eight months was the longest in the history of Japan's constitutional government, was giving a stump speech for a House of Councillors election.

The suspect is believed to have manufactured six handmade guns without permission at his home in Nara since Dec. 20, 2020.

