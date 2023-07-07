Man Served Fresh Arrest Warrant over Attack in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nagano, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police served a 32-year-old man with another arrest warrant Friday, for allegedly stabbing to death a 66-year-old woman, one of four victims in a fatal attack in the central prefecture of Nagano in May.

The man, Masanori Aoki, is suspected of stabbing Yukie Murakami, a local resident, in the chest with a large knife, known as a Bowie knife, in the city of Nakano in the afternoon of May 25, the Nagano prefectural police said.

While admitting to have stabbed Murakami, Aoki told police investigators that he does not remember whether he had an intention to kill her, people familiar with the investigation said.

At the time of the attack, Murakami was walking with Yasuko Takeuchi, 70. The police also plan to build a case against the man on suspicion of murdering Takeuchi.

After attacking the two women, Aoki allegedly shot one of two police officers who rushed to the scene to death with a hunting rifle, while stabbing the other police officer to death with a knife. The man has already been served arrest warrants over the murders of the police officers.

