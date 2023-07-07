Japan’s GPIF Posts FY 2022 Investment Gain of 2,953.6 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund said Friday that it posted a net investment gain of 2,953.6 billion yen in fiscal 2022, staying in the black for the third consecutive year.

The surplus was attributed to a rise in Japanese stocks and a weaker yen, which boosted the yen-based value of foreign stocks.

As of the end of fiscal 2022, the GPIF had 200,132.8 billion yen in assets under management, surpassing 200 trillion yen for the first time on a fiscal year-end basis. Its cumulative gains since it began managing assets in fiscal 2001 reached 108,382.4 billion yen.

Recalling the investment environment in fiscal 2022, GPIF President Masataka Miyazono told a news conference, “It was a fiscal year with very high volatility.”

“We will make efforts to build up profits over the long term without worrying about short-term figures,” Miyazono said.

