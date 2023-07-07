New COVID-19 Cases in Japan Up 1.18-Fold from Previous Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Japan in the week through Sunday per medical institution came to 7.24, up 1.18-fold from the previous week's 6.13, the health ministry said Friday.

According to the ministry, 35,747 new cases were reported by some 5,000 regularly monitored hospitals across the country, with 46 of the country's 47 prefectures, excluding Toyoma, seeing such cases increase.

By prefecture, Okinawa had the highest average, at 48.39, up 1.22-fold, followed by Kagoshima, at 13.48, Miyazaki, at 9.66, and Kumamoto, at 9.58.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the week nationwide rose 569 to 5,320.

