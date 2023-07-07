SoftBank to Receive Subsidies for Supercomputer Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Friday the government will offer a subsidy of some 5.3 billion yen to SoftBank Corp. for its plan to build a supercomputer for developing generative artificial intelligence.

A supercomputer that can learn and calculate vast amounts of data is essential for developing generative AI. The subsidies are part of the government’s efforts to support the domestic development of generative AI.

SoftBank, a telecommunications arm of SoftBank Group Corp., plans to make the supercomputer’s advanced computing capabilities available for use by other businesses and researchers.

“Establishing basic development capacity in the country is extremely important from the standpoint of economic security,” Nishimura said at a press conference.

The industry ministry designates cloud programs that allow multiple users to share the services of supercomputers and other advanced equipment as one of the country’s strategically important items under the economic security promotion law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]