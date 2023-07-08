China Hints at Expanding Japanese Food Embargo

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Chinese customs authorities on Friday hinted at the possibility of expanding the scope of the country's import ban on Japanese food products, as Japan plans to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea.

China's General Administration of Customs said that it would take necessary measures depending on developments related to the Fukushima water release plan.

The Hong Kong government said the same day that it is also considering an embargo on Japanese fishery and agricultural products, while criticizing Japan over the water release plan.

China introduced the import ban after the March 2011 accident at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant in northeastern Japan.

The customs agency said it will strengthen supervision and inspection of food products from 37 of Japan's 47 prefectures that are now partially exempt from the import ban, while continuing to bar products from Fukushima and other prefectures.

