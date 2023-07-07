G-7 Justice Chiefs Vow to Help Ukraine Fight Corruption

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Justice ministers from the Group of Seven major democracies, at a meeting in Tokyo on Friday, adopted a joint statement mentioning the establishment of a task force to fight corruption in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Justice Minister Denis Malyuska participated in the meeting online.

In the joint statement, the G-7 ministers said they "continue to condemn in the strongest terms" Russia's invasion of Ukraine and "continue to participate in ongoing bilateral, multilateral and regional efforts to assist Ukraine," while noting the G-7's support for advancing justice and anticorruption reforms in Ukraine.

"We underscore that anticorruption efforts are an indispensable component for the impartial, transparent and just allocation of resources and will be crucial for ensuring Ukraine emerges from the war even stronger," the ministers said.

The ministers said they plan to establish an anticorruption task force under the coordination of Japan to "share information and take stock of ongoing and planned anticorruption initiatives in Ukraine, analyze the anticorruption needs of Ukraine and develop possible strategies."

